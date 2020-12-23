MERGER ALERT â€“ GIK, CKH, and STIC.U: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:GIK)

Merger Announcement: December 13, 2020

Transaction Details: GigCapital3 will acquire Lightning eMotors through a reverse merger. The business combination values Lightning eMotors at approximately $823 million pro forma equity value, at $10.00 per share.

To learn more about the GIK investigation and your rights, go to:

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CKH)

Agreement Announcement: December 7, 2020

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger agreement, AIP will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of SEACOR for $41.50 per share in cash.

To learn more about the CKH investigation and your rights, go to:

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC.U)

Merger Announcement: December 17, 2020

Transaction Details: Upon completion of the transaction, Barkbox, Inc. will become a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, "BARK". The public stockholders of Northern Star will own 12.6% of the post-close BARK.

To learn more about the STIC.U investigation and your rights, go to:

