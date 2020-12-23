  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ACKRELL SPAC PARTNERS I CO. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF UPSIZED $138 MILLION INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING, INCLUDING THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

December 23, 2020 | About: ACKIU +0%

New York, New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (“Ackrell” or the “Company”) ( ACKIU) announced today that it closed its upsized initial public offering of 13,800,000 units, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $138,000,000.

The Company’s units began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) on December 21, 2020, under the ticker symbol “ACKIU.” Each unit consists of one subunit and one-half of a redeemable warrant. Each subunit consists of one share of the Company’s common stock and one-half of a redeemable warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the subunits and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “ACKIT” and “ACKIW,” respectively. Assuming the Company consummates an initial business combination, the subunits that are not redeemed at or prior to the initial business combination will separate into the underlying shares of common stock and warrants and the units and subunits will cease to trade.

Ackrell is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition in any business industry or sector, it intends to concentrate its efforts on identifying businesses in the branded fast-moving consumer goods industry.

The Company is led by Chairman Michael Ackrell, Vice Chairman Shannon Soqui, Chief Executive Officer Jason Roth, Chief Operating Officer & President Stephen Cannon and Chief Financial Officer Long Long.

Registration statements relating to these securities were declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 21, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., Attn: Syndicate Department, 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co.
(650) 560-4753
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODExNzE4MyMzODk1MTAyIzUwMDA3NjU4NQ
08d6c1e8-c578-41ae-a632-b4cdef8cd702

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)