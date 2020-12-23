CANEX Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / CANEX Metals Inc.(TSXV:CANX) ("Canex") is pleased to report that at its Annual & Special Meeting, held on December 23, 2020, Shane Ebert, Jean-Pierre Jutras, Lesley Hayes and Gregory Hanks were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at four, the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as Auditors and ratified Canex's stock option plan.

Canex is currently planning a second drill program at the Gold Range property in Arizona to follow up on new discoveries made during 2020 drilling. Details of the program will be announced once they are finalized.

Please visit our website at www.canexmetals.ca for additionnel information.

"Shane Ebert"

Shane Ebert,

President/Director

