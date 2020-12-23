The Realreal Inc (REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sold $3 million of Shares

CEO of The Realreal Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julie Wainwright (insider trades) sold 144,104 shares of REAL on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $20.83 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

The RealReal Inc has a market cap of $1.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.335000 with and P/S ratio of 5.73. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The RealReal Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 144,104 shares of REAL stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $20.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 196 shares of REAL stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since.

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of REAL stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $14.96. The price of the stock has increased by 35.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,818 shares of REAL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $13.51. The price of the stock has increased by 50.52% since.

Chief Technology Officer Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of REAL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $13.32. The price of the stock has increased by 52.67% since.

For the complete insider trading history of REAL, click here