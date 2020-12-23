Vericel Corp (VCEL) COO Michael Halpin Sold $788,400 of Shares

COO of Vericel Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Halpin (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of VCEL on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $26.28 a share. The total sale was $788,400.

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company operates in one reportable segment: the research, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, used in the treatment of specific diseases. Vericel Corp has a market cap of $1.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.880000 with and P/S ratio of 11.09. Vericel Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 41.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Vericel Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vericel Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 24,235 shares of VCEL stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $26.54. The price of the stock has increased by 8.82% since.

COO Michael Halpin sold 30,000 shares of VCEL stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $26.28. The price of the stock has increased by 9.89% since.

