Insmed Inc (INSM) Chair&CEO William Lewis Sold $1.8 million of Shares

Chair&CEO of Insmed Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Lewis (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of INSM on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $36.57 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Insmed Inc is a global biotechnology company. It is focused on developing novel therapies that focus primarily on lung diseases. Insmed Inc has a market cap of $3.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.450000 with and P/S ratio of 19.81. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Insmed Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair&CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of INSM stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $36.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of INSM stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $39.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INSM, click here