Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) Chairman & CEO Mario J Gabelli Sold $745,259 of Shares

GAMCO Investors Inc provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate accounts; Gabelli Funds, and Gabelli Securities. The company's product mix is more inclined towards equities. GAMCO Investors Inc has a market cap of $508.470 million; its shares were traded at around $18.520000 with a P/E ratio of 7.81 and P/S ratio of 1.77. The dividend yield of GAMCO Investors Inc stocks is 0.43%. GAMCO Investors Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with GAMCO Investors Inc. .

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Mario J Gabelli sold 41,845 shares of GBL stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $17.81. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Mario J Gabelli sold 11,800 shares of GBL stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $16.57. The price of the stock has increased by 11.77% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Mario J Gabelli sold 21,039 shares of GBL stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $15.59. The price of the stock has increased by 18.79% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Mario J Gabelli sold 8,900 shares of GBL stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $15.24. The price of the stock has increased by 21.52% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Mario J Gabelli sold 2,522 shares of GBL stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $15.18. The price of the stock has increased by 22% since.

