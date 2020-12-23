Chewy Inc (CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte Sold $4.6 million of Shares

CFO of Chewy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mario Jesus Marte (insider trades) sold 45,692 shares of CHWY on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $100.4 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Chewy Inc has a market cap of $42.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $102.080000 with and P/S ratio of 6.39. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Chewy Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Sumit Singh sold 5,000 shares of CHWY stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $100.4. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of CHWY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.7. The price of the stock has increased by 20.52% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of CHWY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.7. The price of the stock has increased by 20.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 22,844 shares of CHWY stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $103.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of CHWY stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $108.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.78% since.

Director James A Star sold 22,500 shares of CHWY stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $99.45. The price of the stock has increased by 2.64% since.

Chief Technology Officer Satish Mehta sold 55,017 shares of CHWY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.7. The price of the stock has increased by 20.52% since.

General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 32,508 shares of CHWY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.7. The price of the stock has increased by 20.52% since.

