Autozone Inc (AZO) Chairman, President & CEO William C Rhodes Iii Sold $13.5 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Autozone Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William C Rhodes Iii (insider trades) sold 11,350 shares of AZO on 12/23/2020 at an average price of $1188.57 a share. The total sale was $13.5 million.

AutoZone Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts in the United States. The company's store sell a diverse range of essentials and auto parts for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks. AutoZone Inc has a market cap of $27.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $1192.990000 with a P/E ratio of 15.61 and P/S ratio of 2.20. AutoZone Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated AutoZone Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO William C Rhodes Iii sold 11,350 shares of AZO stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $1188.57. The price of the stock has increased by 0.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. Vice President Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AZO stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $1185.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.

