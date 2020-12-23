Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese Sold $23.6 million of Shares

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. of Peloton Interactive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Cortese (insider trades) sold 150,000 shares of PTON on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $157.3 a share. The total sale was $23.6 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc has a market cap of $47.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $162.760000 with a P/E ratio of 581.28 and P/S ratio of 20.65. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Peloton Interactive Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

COB and CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of PTON stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $125.5. The price of the stock has increased by 29.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese sold 150,000 shares of PTON stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $157.3. The price of the stock has increased by 3.47% since.

Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of PTON stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $136.24. The price of the stock has increased by 19.47% since.

President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of PTON stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $122.25. The price of the stock has increased by 33.14% since.

Director, 10% Owner Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of PTON stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $114.78. The price of the stock has increased by 41.8% since.

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of PTON stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $115.71. The price of the stock has increased by 40.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PTON, click here