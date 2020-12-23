Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C Tang Bought $4.2 million of Shares

CEO of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin C Tang (insider trades) bought 275,784 shares of ODT on 12/23/2020 at an average price of $15.16 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $4.2 million.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of therapeutics which improves and extend the lives of patients with cancer. It is developing tesetaxel an chemotherapy agent used in the treatment of cancer. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $606.470 million; its shares were traded at around $15.740000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Odonate Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

