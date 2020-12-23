  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C Tang Bought $4.2 million of Shares

December 23, 2020 | About: ODT +3.15%

CEO of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin C Tang (insider trades) bought 275,784 shares of ODT on 12/23/2020 at an average price of $15.16 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $4.2 million.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of therapeutics which improves and extend the lives of patients with cancer. It is developing tesetaxel an chemotherapy agent used in the treatment of cancer. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $606.470 million; its shares were traded at around $15.740000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Odonate Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Kevin C Tang bought 275,784 shares of ODT stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $15.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ODT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)