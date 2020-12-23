  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) President and CEO Timothy Archer Sold $7.9 million of Shares

December 23, 2020 | About: LRCX -1.22%

President and CEO of Lam Research Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy Archer (insider trades) sold 16,381 shares of LRCX on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $479.43 a share. The total sale was $7.9 million.

Lam Research Corp functions in the semiconductor industry. It develops and sells semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Lam Research Corp has a market cap of $67.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $471.130000 with a P/E ratio of 26.71 and P/S ratio of 6.31. The dividend yield of Lam Research Corp stocks is 1.03%. Lam Research Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Lam Research Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Timothy Archer sold 16,381 shares of LRCX stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $479.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of LRCX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $469.12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.
  • Senior Vice President Vahid Vahedi sold 2,770 shares of LRCX stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $466.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LRCX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)