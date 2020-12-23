  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) CEO and President John R Frantz Sold $892,500 of Shares

December 23, 2020 | About: NXGN +1.7%

CEO and President of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John R Frantz (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of NXGN on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $17.85 a share. The total sale was $892,500.

Quality Systems Inc provides technology-based solutions & services to USA based ambulatory care market. It develops and markets healthcare information systems that automate practice management & electronic health records for medical and dental practices. NextGen Healthcare Inc has a market cap of $1.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.510000 with a P/E ratio of 115.70 and P/S ratio of 2.25. NextGen Healthcare Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with NextGen Healthcare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President John R Frantz sold 50,000 shares of NXGN stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $17.85. The price of the stock has increased by 3.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director George H Bristol sold 20,000 shares of NXGN stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $17.51. The price of the stock has increased by 5.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NXGN, click here

.

