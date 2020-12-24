  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1545) 

US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Wednesday

Wilshire 5000 gains 0.13%

December 24, 2020 | About: PFE -0.04%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,129.83 on Wednesday with a gain of 114.32 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,690.01 for a gain of 2.75 points or 0.07%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,771.11 for a loss of 36.80 points or -0.29%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 23.31 for a loss of 0.92 points or -3.80%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed with some gains in the last full day of trading for the week. Stock markets will close early Thursday and be closed Friday for the Christmas holiday. Investors were watching discussions on Capital Hill with the stimulus bill on hold at the president's desk for signing.

In other news:

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock gained with reports of new vaccine orders and reports that its vaccine will be effective on the U.K.'s new Coronavirus variant.
  • The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 0.8% following an increase of 1.1%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate increased to 2.86% from 2.85%.
  • Durable goods orders increased 0.9% in November. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 0.4% and durable goods orders excluding defense increased 0.7%.
  • Personal income decreased -1.1% in November following a decrease of -0.6%. Personal spending decreased -0.4% following an increase of 0.3%.
  • The PCE Price Index was unchanged in November and increased 1.1% year over year. The Core PCE Price Index excluding food and energy was also unchanged in November and it increased 1.4% year over year.
  • 803,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 892,000. Continuing jobless claims decreased to 5.337 million from 5.507 million.
  • The FHFA House Price Index increased 1.5% in October and 10.2% year over year.
  • The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased to 80.7 from 76.9.
  • New home sales decreased -11% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.841 million.
  • Crude oil inventory decreased -0.6 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 105-day bills at a rate of 0.090%, 154-day bills at a rate of 0.095% and two-year notes at a rate of 0.060%.
  • The weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count showed two new rigs in the U.S., a decrease of 20 rigs in Canada and an increase of 13 rigs internationally.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,007.10 for a gain of 17.22 points or 0.87%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,121.74 for a gain of 12.29 points or 1.11%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,087.99 for a gain of 49.26 points or 0.35%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,032.96 for a gain of 156.91 points or 1.77%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,311.89 for a gain of 19.70 points or 0.86%; the S&P 100 at 1,689.30 for a gain of 0.20 points or 0.012%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,653.14 for a loss of 64.42 points or -0.51%; the Russell 3000 at 2,222.65 for a gain of 2.28 points or 0.10%; the Russell 1000 at 2,092.47 for a gain of 1.02 points or 0.049%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,736.41 for a gain of 50.06 points or 0.13%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 680.49 for a gain of 9.15 points or 1.36%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)