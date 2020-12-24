US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,129.83 on Wednesday with a gain of 114.32 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,690.01 for a gain of 2.75 points or 0.07%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,771.11 for a loss of 36.80 points or -0.29%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 23.31 for a loss of 0.92 points or -3.80%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed with some gains in the last full day of trading for the week. Stock markets will close early Thursday and be closed Friday for the Christmas holiday. Investors were watching discussions on Capital Hill with the stimulus bill on hold at the president's desk for signing.

In other news:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock gained with reports of new vaccine orders and reports that its vaccine will be effective on the U.K.'s new Coronavirus variant.

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 0.8% following an increase of 1.1%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate increased to 2.86% from 2.85%.

Durable goods orders increased 0.9% in November. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 0.4% and durable goods orders excluding defense increased 0.7%.

Personal income decreased -1.1% in November following a decrease of -0.6%. Personal spending decreased -0.4% following an increase of 0.3%.

The PCE Price Index was unchanged in November and increased 1.1% year over year. The Core PCE Price Index excluding food and energy was also unchanged in November and it increased 1.4% year over year.

803,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 892,000. Continuing jobless claims decreased to 5.337 million from 5.507 million.

The FHFA House Price Index increased 1.5% in October and 10.2% year over year.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased to 80.7 from 76.9.

New home sales decreased -11% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.841 million.

Crude oil inventory decreased -0.6 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

The Treasury held auctions for 105-day bills at a rate of 0.090%, 154-day bills at a rate of 0.095% and two-year notes at a rate of 0.060%.

The weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count showed two new rigs in the U.S., a decrease of 20 rigs in Canada and an increase of 13 rigs internationally.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,007.10 for a gain of 17.22 points or 0.87%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,121.74 for a gain of 12.29 points or 1.11%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,087.99 for a gain of 49.26 points or 0.35%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,032.96 for a gain of 156.91 points or 1.77%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,311.89 for a gain of 19.70 points or 0.86%; the S&P 100 at 1,689.30 for a gain of 0.20 points or 0.012%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,653.14 for a loss of 64.42 points or -0.51%; the Russell 3000 at 2,222.65 for a gain of 2.28 points or 0.10%; the Russell 1000 at 2,092.47 for a gain of 1.02 points or 0.049%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,736.41 for a gain of 50.06 points or 0.13%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 680.49 for a gain of 9.15 points or 1.36%.

