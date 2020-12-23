  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

United States Steel Corporation Sells $160 Million Keystone Industrial Port Complex

December 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:X -0.06%


United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today announced it has closed on the sale of its non-core real estate asset, the Keystone Industrial Port Complex (KIPC), in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the sale, the Company received approximately $160 million in cash.



“This non-core asset sale delivers on our strategic commitment to extract incremental value from our attractive portfolio of real estate assets,” commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “The proceeds from this transaction further enhance our strong cash position, supporting our decision to fund the purchase of the remaining Big River Steel equity with cash on hand.”



NP Falls Township Industrial, LLC, an affiliate of NorthPoint Development, LLC, acquired the KIPC, including approximately 1.4 million square feet of industrial space and approximately 1,800 acres of land, an inland deep-water port and other logistics infrastructure, including rail and heavy power. U. S. Steel will continue to operate its hot dipped galvanizing line at the site.



Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 23.6 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company’s customer centric “Best of Both” world competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit [url="]www.ussteel.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005582/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)