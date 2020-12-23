  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Circle K Property for $1.6 Million

December 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:FCPT -0.24%


Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Circle K property for $1.6 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked retail corridor in South Carolina and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately two years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.5% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.



About FCPT



FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at [url="]www.fcpt.com[/url].

