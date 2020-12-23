Albertsons Companies Administers First COVID-19 Vaccines, Makes Preparations to Meet High Demand Safely and Efficiently











Screening for COVID-19 symptoms before providing immunizations







Online consent and release form to streamline vaccine processing and reduce the number of patients in the waiting area







Personal protective equipment (PPE), including face shields, for all pharmacy associates.







Hand hygiene practiced before and after immunizations, including changing gloves between patients







Monitoring COVID transmission and prevalence in the local area to adapt PPE requirements if necessary







Maintaining social distancing before and after immunization







Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) Pharmacy & Health team has administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is preparing for high consumer demand for immunizations through a broad series of measures—including hiring additional pharmacy staff nationwide, launching a new website with important information for the public, and maintaining high safety standards in its pharmacies and stores.“Throughout the pandemic, customers have trusted our pharmacy teams to play a critical role in maintaining their health and wellness,” said Omer Gajial, SVP of Albertsons Companies Pharmacy and Health. “We are preparing and expanding our trained pharmacy teams to handle the unprecedented demand and administer the vaccine safely and efficiently to the communities we serve as it becomes available.”Working closely with federal, state, and local partners, Albertsons Cos. pharmacy teams began administering doses of the vaccine for Phase 1A recipients on Dec. 18 at a clinic in Alaska staffed by Carrs Safeway pharmacists. The company has received doses in eight other states for this critical first phase and it anticipates more supply is on the way.Albertsons Cos. is continuing to work closely with public health authorities to target specific priority groups and identify the most logical location for administering vaccines—whether that is the pharmacy’s physical location at a grocery store or at a separate community location. The company is leveraging its deep experience with administering millions of flu and other vaccines every year to be ready to meet the needs of the communities it serves nationwide.To offer customers education, updates, and convenient scheduling solutions for COVID immunization, Albertsons Cos. [url="]launched+a+new+website[/url] on each of its banners’ websites featuring FAQs and education on the eligibility criteria.“As we turn the page to 2021, we look forward to enabling relief promised by the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gajial said. “We are providing this critical public health service, with federal and state partnerships, safely through our well-trained pharmacy teams across our stores.”To ensure its pharmacies can meet the demand for vaccinations while meeting its high standards for everyday pharmacy care, the company announced it plans to hire and train more than 800 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians nationwide.The company is hiring in all banners and geographic regions it serves. Albertsons Cos. operates more than 1,700 pharmacies locations nationwide, including those in Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs stores.Interested candidates can submit an application online at [url="]albertsonscompanies.com%2Fcareers[/url].The top priority at Albertsons Cos. is protecting the health and safety of everyone who enters its stores and pharmacies. The company continues to maintain a clean environment in its stores, and its pharmacists have taken a number of additional steps before, during, and after administering vaccines to keep patients safe, including:While members of the community wait for their opportunity to receive the vaccine, the Albertsons Cos. pharmacy team is reminding the public to continue to follow CDC recommendations for protecting themselves and others, including frequent hand washing, social distancing, and wearing masks or face coverings. [url="]Click+here+for+the+CDC%26rsquo%3Bs+guidance[/url].Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

