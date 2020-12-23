Ziopharm to Participate in Upcoming January Conferences

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or “the Company”) ( ZIOP), today announced that Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference and will deliver a corporate overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021

Time: 6:00 am ET (access to on demand webcast begins)



39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: 8:20 am ET

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

