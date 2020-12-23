Citizens Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details

As previously announced, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings on January 20, 2021. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.citizensbank.com[/url]. CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with details as follows:
About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at [url="]www.citizensbank.com[/url] or visit us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url] or [url="]Facebook[/url].
CFG-IR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005550/en/