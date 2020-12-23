  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Citizens Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details

December 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:CFG +3.27%


As previously announced, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings on January 20, 2021. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.citizensbank.com[/url]. CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with details as follows:



Time:



8:00 am (ET)



Dial-in:



Individuals may call in by dialing 877-336-4437, conference ID 3135691



Webcast/Presentation:



The live webcast will be available at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.citizensbank.com[/url] under Events & Presentations.



Replay Information:



A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on January 20 through February 20, 2021. Please dial (866) 207-1041 and enter access code 2698893. The webcast replay will be available at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.citizensbank.com[/url] under Events & Presentations.



About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at [url="]www.citizensbank.com[/url] or visit us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url] or [url="]Facebook[/url].



CFG-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005550/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)