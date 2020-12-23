  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Joint statement from PKKP and Rio Tinto

December 23, 2020 | About: ASX:RIO -0.49% LSE:RIO -0.48%

Rio Tinto and the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people (PKKP) confirm they have taken initial steps in rebuilding their relationship following the events at Juukan Gorge in May 2020.

PKKP in co-operation with Rio Tinto have been involved in remedial works at Juukan Gorge. These works will continue.

A joint session of the PKKP and Rio Tinto boards has been held to reaffirm Rio Tinto’s apology and commitment to rebuilding our relationship.

In addition, we will prepare a Heads of Agreement that will capture our commitments and outline how both Rio Tinto and PKKP will work together. While there has been some important progress made in the relationship so far, we are not underestimating the time it will take to genuinely work together and achieve the mutual objectives of this partnership.

PKKP acknowledges that Rio Tinto has taken steps to address the hurt and devastation caused by the actions which culminated in the destruction in May 2020.

PKKP is encouraged by these steps to date but they are the first of many that will be needed to ensure the avoidable and unnecessary destruction of cultural heritage sites, like Juukan Gorge, will never be repeated.

PKKP notes the appointment of new chief executive Jakob Stausholm and hopes that discussions between PKKP and Rio Tinto will continue in a positive direction.

Kurrama Elder Burchell Hayes said, “While we have made some initial positive steps in rebuilding our relationship there is so much more we need to do in order to shape a shared future for our next generations of PKKP people working with Rio Tinto.”

Acting chief executive of Rio Tinto Iron Ore, Ivan Vella, said, “We know we have a lot of work to do in order to rebuild trust and confidence in our business. I look forward to continuing the work with PKKP Traditional Owners to re-chart our partnership and build a shared future.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005066/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)