TransMedics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced today the appointment of Merilee Raines to its Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee, effective January 1, 2021. The Board appointed Ms. Raines as Chair of the Audit Committee, effective as of June 1, 2021.

Ms. Raines brings over 30 years of executive management and board experience. Through her career she served in multiple roles of increasing responsibility at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and currently sits on the Boards of Directors of Watts Water Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, Inc, and Excelitas Technologies Corporation. At IDEXX Laboratories Ms. Raines served as Chief Financial Officer from 2003 through 2013 and Corporate Vice President, Finance from 1995 to 2003. During her tenure at IDEXX, she oversaw significant growth for the business and led several strategic acquisitions. She holds a bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

"I would like to welcome Merilee to our board, her experience is very relevant to the growth envisioned for TransMedics over the next several years," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am looking forward to Merilee's contribution to our board of directors and the continued success of TransMedics."

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to join the TransMedics Board of Directors, as I see the Company's business and vision as truly transformational to the organ transplantation market," said Ms. Raines. "I look forward to contributing my expertise as the team continues to build upon its position as a leading innovator in the transplant space."

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements relating to the future growth of TransMedics and the potential of our technologies to increase the utilization of donor organs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available by our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-appoints-merilee-raines-to-board-of-directors-301198215.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.