  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

TransMedics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors

December 23, 2020 | About: NAS:TMDX +0.48%

PR Newswire

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 23, 2020

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced today the appointment of Merilee Raines to its Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee, effective January 1, 2021. The Board appointed Ms. Raines as Chair of the Audit Committee, effective as of June 1, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/TransMedics, Inc.)

Ms. Raines brings over 30 years of executive management and board experience. Through her career she served in multiple roles of increasing responsibility at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and currently sits on the Boards of Directors of Watts Water Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, Inc, and Excelitas Technologies Corporation. At IDEXX Laboratories Ms. Raines served as Chief Financial Officer from 2003 through 2013 and Corporate Vice President, Finance from 1995 to 2003. During her tenure at IDEXX, she oversaw significant growth for the business and led several strategic acquisitions. She holds a bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

"I would like to welcome Merilee to our board, her experience is very relevant to the growth envisioned for TransMedics over the next several years," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am looking forward to Merilee's contribution to our board of directors and the continued success of TransMedics."

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to join the TransMedics Board of Directors, as I see the Company's business and vision as truly transformational to the organ transplantation market," said Ms. Raines. "I look forward to contributing my expertise as the team continues to build upon its position as a leading innovator in the transplant space."

About TransMedics Group, Inc.
TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements relating to the future growth of TransMedics and the potential of our technologies to increase the utilization of donor organs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available by our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-appoints-merilee-raines-to-board-of-directors-301198215.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)