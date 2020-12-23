  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cloudera Completes $500 Million Term Loan and Repurchases 26 Million Shares

December 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:CLDR +2.46%

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the successful completion of a covenant lite, $500 million senior secured term loan (the "Term Loan B") and the repurchase of all shares of Cloudera common stock held by Intel Corporation ("Intel").

Cloudera, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudera, Inc.)

"We completed two important transactions this week with the closing of a $500 million debt issuance and the repurchase of Intel's stake in the company for $314 million," said Rob Bearden, chief executive officer, Cloudera. "We are very pleased that we were able to immediately put to work a significant portion of our recently announced $500 million share repurchase authorization at an attractive price. Buying back Intel's position enables us to retire more than 26 million shares of Cloudera common stock outstanding. Also, the strength of our business and current debt market conditions allowed us to achieve loan terms far more favorable than we had expected, making these events even more impactful on our capital structure while preserving substantial balance sheet flexibility."

The Term Loan B has a 7-year tenor and will bear interest at LIBOR plus 250 bps. The proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes and share repurchases.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. served as left lead arranger and joint bookrunner together with Bank of America, N.A., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Morgan Stanley serving as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners. Citibank N.A. will serve as administrative agent and collateral agent. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Cloudera. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP acted as legal counsel to the arrangers.

In addition, Cloudera repurchased approximately 26 million shares of its common stock held by Intel at a per share price of $12.05, or $314.1 million total. After this transaction, Intel owns no shares of Cloudera common stock. There are no changes to the existing commercial or partner relationship with Intel.

About Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-completes-500-million-term-loan-and-repurchases-26-million-shares-301198214.html

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)