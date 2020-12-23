Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) CEO Matthew J Desch Sold $2.9 million of Shares

CEO of Iridium Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Desch (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of IRDM on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $38.11 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Iridium Communications Inc is a United States based company which is engaged in providing mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth orbiting satellites. Iridium Communications Inc has a market cap of $5.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.400000 with and P/S ratio of 9.12. Iridium Communications Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Iridium Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Matthew J Desch sold 75,000 shares of IRDM stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $38.11. The price of the stock has increased by 3.38% since.

CEO Matthew J Desch sold 65,133 shares of IRDM stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $34.9. The price of the stock has increased by 12.89% since.

CEO Matthew J Desch sold 75,710 shares of IRDM stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $34.67. The price of the stock has increased by 13.64% since.

CEO Matthew J Desch sold 46,956 shares of IRDM stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $33.04. The price of the stock has increased by 19.25% since.

CEO Matthew J Desch sold 6,229 shares of IRDM stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $32.91. The price of the stock has increased by 19.72% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 44,648 shares of IRDM stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $34. The price of the stock has increased by 15.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP Iridium Satellite LLC Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of IRDM stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $34.4. The price of the stock has increased by 14.53% since.

EVP-Government Programs Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of IRDM stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $34.25. The price of the stock has increased by 15.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IRDM, click here