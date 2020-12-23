Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) President and CEO Mark Aslett Sold $846,034 of Shares

President and CEO of Mercury Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Aslett (insider trades) sold 9,800 shares of MRCY on 12/23/2020 at an average price of $86.33 a share. The total sale was $846,034.

Mercury Systems Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the USA for critical defense and intelligence programs. The Company delivers affordable solutions, service and support to defense prime contractors. Mercury Systems Inc has a market cap of $4.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $87.590000 with a P/E ratio of 58.39 and P/S ratio of 5.85. Mercury Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Mercury Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of MRCY stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $81.64. The price of the stock has increased by 7.29% since.

President and CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of MRCY stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $71.88. The price of the stock has increased by 21.86% since.

