Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) President and COO William E Mudd Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President and COO of Churchill Downs Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William E Mudd (insider trades) sold 6,900 shares of CHDN on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $200.64 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Churchill Downs Inc is a gambling company operating the Churchill Downs racetrack. The reportable business segments are racing, casinos, twin spires, corporate, and other investments. Churchill Downs Inc has a market cap of $8.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $206.740000 with and P/S ratio of 7.80. The dividend yield of Churchill Downs Inc stocks is 0.30%. Churchill Downs Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Churchill Downs Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

President and COO William E Mudd sold 6,000 shares of CHDN stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $202.97. The price of the stock has increased by 1.86% since.

