Cloudera Inc (CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CFO of Cloudera Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jim Frankola (insider trades) sold 158,453 shares of CLDR on 12/23/2020 at an average price of $14.69 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Cloudera Inc sells subscriptions and services for its data management, machine learning and advanced analytics platform. This platform delivers capabilities for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. Cloudera Inc has a market cap of $4.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.000000 with and P/S ratio of 5.26.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jim Frankola sold 158,453 shares of CLDR stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $14.69. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.

CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of CLDR stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $12.3. The price of the stock has increased by 21.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of CLDR stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $15.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.09% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of CLDR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $12.37. The price of the stock has increased by 21.26% since.

Chief Product Officer Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of CLDR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $12.38. The price of the stock has increased by 21.16% since.

