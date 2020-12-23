  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cloudera Inc (CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola Sold $2.3 million of Shares

December 23, 2020 | About: CLDR +2.46%

CFO of Cloudera Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jim Frankola (insider trades) sold 158,453 shares of CLDR on 12/23/2020 at an average price of $14.69 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Cloudera Inc sells subscriptions and services for its data management, machine learning and advanced analytics platform. This platform delivers capabilities for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. Cloudera Inc has a market cap of $4.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.000000 with and P/S ratio of 5.26.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jim Frankola sold 158,453 shares of CLDR stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $14.69. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.
  • CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of CLDR stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $12.3. The price of the stock has increased by 21.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Accounting Officer Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of CLDR stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $15.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.09% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of CLDR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $12.37. The price of the stock has increased by 21.26% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of CLDR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $12.38. The price of the stock has increased by 21.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CLDR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)