Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) President & CEO Emily M. Leproust Sold $800,600 of Shares

December 23, 2020 | About: TWST -0.67%

President & CEO of Twist Bioscience Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Emily M. Leproust (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of TWST on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $160.12 a share. The total sale was $800,600.

Twist Bioscience Corp has a market cap of $8.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $166.760000 with and P/S ratio of 73.24. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Twist Bioscience Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of TWST stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $160.12. The price of the stock has increased by 4.15% since.
  • President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 12,000 shares of TWST stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $149.44. The price of the stock has increased by 11.59% since.
  • President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of TWST stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $134.24. The price of the stock has increased by 24.23% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO James M Thorburn sold 20,018 shares of TWST stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $149.11. The price of the stock has increased by 11.84% since.
  • CFO James M Thorburn sold 6,368 shares of TWST stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $148.69. The price of the stock has increased by 12.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of TWST stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $132.66. The price of the stock has increased by 25.7% since.
  • SVP of Human Resources Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of TWST stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $139.73. The price of the stock has increased by 19.34% since.
  • See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 70,475 shares of TWST stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $132.67. The price of the stock has increased by 25.7% since.
  • COO Patrick Weiss sold 40,000 shares of TWST stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $144. The price of the stock has increased by 15.81% since.
  • COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,108 shares of TWST stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $144.88. The price of the stock has increased by 15.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWST, click here

.

