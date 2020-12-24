Deep Value in Fairfax Financial Holdings

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) (FRFHF)is a financial services holding company based in Toronto, Canada. It owns Northbridge Insurance as well as several global P&C carriers, including Brit PLC, Allied World and Odyssey Group. Through its subsidiaries, Fairfax is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

The following is a 25-year chart of Fairfax shows price per share and book value per share. We can observe that the stock price, at 446 Canadian dollars ($347), is currently well below the book value of C$602 per share. This is a rare event, as for most of the past couple of decades, it has traded at or higher than book value. We also can see that the stock price broke down following the start of the Covid-19 crisis in February and has yet to fully recover, like many financial stocks. I believe this is a mispricing that presents an opportunity for long term value investors.

About Fairfax

Fairfax's insurance and reinsurance companies operate on a decentralized basis, with autonomous management teams applying a focused underwriting strategy to their markets. Investments are centrally managed by Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd, which is also based in Toronto. Fairfax operates via four main operating segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Runoff and Reinsurance and Insurance - Other.

I believe one of the best ways to assess an insurance company is to look at the growth of per share book value. This makes sense to me, as insurance companies make money by leveraging the strength of their balance sheets. Net earnings and cash flows can be quite erratic from year to year, given the unpredictability of natural events and the insurance payouts.

Also, a large part of the value of a company like Fairfax comes from its portfolio of associated non-insurance businesses such as its security portfolio. These are reflected in book value.

Value in the insurance business

For the above reasons, in my opinion, its better to evaluate a P&C insurer like Fairfax over the longer term via growth of book value vs. earnings. Fairfax has compounded its book value per share at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate of 6.86% per annum over the last 25 years.

Fairfax is headed by renowned deep value investor and a Gurufocus Guru, Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio). Watsa, an immigrant from India who came to Canada in the 1970's as a graduate student, has built up Fairfax from scratch, and like Berkshire-Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), he excels at investing the insurance float. Insurance float is the difference between insurance premiums and payouts. Buffett once defined float as follows:

"Insurers receive premiums upfront and pay claims later. ... This collect-now, pay-later model leaves us holding large sums -- money we call "float" -- that will eventually go to others. Meanwhile, we get to invest this float for Berkshire's benefit."

Most of this float is invested in safe investments like cash or government bonds, as it will have to be paid out in response to claims from the insured, which by nature are unpredictable. But a portion of that can be invested in equities. The float is shown on the balance sheet as "Other Liabilities for Insurance Companies." Fairfax's float is currently around C$39.4 billion.

The following diagram lays out Fairfax's income statement over the last three plus years. The three stacked bars for each year show revenue, expenses and profits. About 70% of Fairfax's revenues come from its insurance underwriting and the rest from "fees and other income" and a small amount from "net investment income."

Though Fairfax's insurance premium and underwriting is healthy, its investment portfolio has underperformed. Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) is a deep value investor and so unsurprisingly has underperformed, as his style of investing has not been in favour over the last five years.

The following diagram shows another view of the various income streams.

Stock portfolio

According to Gurufocus, Watsa's stock portfolio was valued at $1.77 billion as of the close of the third quarter. The portfolio is highly concentrated, and portfolio turnover is very low, an indicator of a deep value oriented, highly patient manager. The top positions are Atlas Corp. (ATCO) with 50.15% of the equity portfolio, Blackberry (BB) with 12.07%, Kennedy Wilson Holdings (KW) with 10.91%, Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) with 7.71% and Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) with 2.73%.

Valuation

I believe the best way to value Fairfax is by median price-book ratio. The chart below shows the median price-book ratio and price over the last 25 years. According to this estimation, Fairfax should be selling at C$611 if it reached its intrinsic value, vs. the current stock price of $446, providing a margin of safety of about 27%.

Fairfax's earnings are highly erratic. However, normalized earnings can be estimated by taking the trendlines of earnings per share. Doing this via the chart below, I estimate normalized earnings to be $40.53 per year over the period in question.

I used the Gurufocus two-stage discounted cash flow (DCF) calculator with a 9% discount rate. As of the writing of this article, the Bank of Canada's 10-year interest rate in 0.70%. I project growth in the first decade at 6.86% (in line with the book value CAGR for the past 25 years) and 4% in the second decade. With this input, the calculator gives me a value of C$623.10, which gives a margin of safety of 31% from the current price.

Conclusion

I believe this is a good opportunity to take a position in Fairfax equity at a discount to its real value. The stock offers a significant margin of safety by my estimations. Right now the market has lost faith in Fairfax, but I think this is short-sighted, and the best is yet to come.

Disclosure: The author owns shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Inc.

