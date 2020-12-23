  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
McEwen Mining Mourns the Loss of Director, Dr. Leanne Baker

December 23, 2020 | About: MUX -2.96%

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear friend and Director of 15 years, Dr. Leanne Baker.

“I will miss Leanne’s clear and wise counsel, her warm friendship and courage. After her dear family, mining was one of her big passions and the industry has lost a valued champion!” stated Rob McEwen, Chairman & Chief Owner.

“Leanne was a special person – fearless, embodying strength of conviction and humanity while always sharing her experience and acumen so generously. I admired her greatly and wanted to share her last words to me: Never give up,” remembers Carmen Diges, General Counsel.

“Very sad, a reminder of the loss of loved ones and that time is precious. Leanne was a trailblazer and an inspiration to all women in mining who follow in her footsteps,” commented Anna Ladd-Kruger, CFO.

Our sincere condolences go out to her family from everyone at McEwen Mining.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina. McEwen Mining’s goal is to create a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas.

McEwen Mining has approximately 409 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 20% of the shares.

