Greenwich LifeSciences to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on December 28

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that it will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on December 28, 2020, in celebration of its recently completed initial public offering (IPO).Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, will be joined by members of the Greenwich LifeSciences team for the virtual ceremony, which will begin at approximately 9:20 am EST. The ceremony can be viewed on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in Times Square, at 43Street and Broadway, New York, NY, and will be video streamed live at:[url="]https%3A%2F%2Flivestream.com%2Faccounts%2F27896496%2Fevents%2F9449100[/url].The bell ringing will take place at 9:30 am EST, signifying the start of the day’s trading session. A replay of the ceremony will be available at a later date on the Company’s website: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.greenwichlifesciences.com%2F[/url].“I am honored to virtually ring the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of the Greenwich LifeSciences team,” commented Patel. “The bell ringing ceremony is a great opportunity to celebrate the major milestone of the Company going public. We are developing our GP2 immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences. With the IPO and follow-on offering, we have now raised over $33m, and are funded through an interim analysis and data read out of the planned Phase III clinical trial, including the submission of a Biologics Licensing Application to the FDA for conditional marketing approval of GP2. We strive to improve outcomes for millions of women who will develop invasive breast cancer over their lifetime. Each of those survivors have the potential to experience breast cancer recurrences. We look forward to celebrating additional milestones and achievements with our shareholders in the near future.”One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 266,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in 2018. HER2/(human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months (). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company’s website: [url="]www.greenwichlifesciences.com[/url].Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

