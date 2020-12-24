INTRUSION Inc. Announces Former CFO Michael L. Paxton Resigns from the Board

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. ( INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, announces that Michael L. Paxton is stepping down from the Company’s board of directors effective December 31, 2020.



“We are grateful for Mr. Paxton’s long history serving INTRUSION and its board, and we thank him for all he has done to build the company to where it is today,” said Jack B. Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION.

Mr. Paxton has been a member of the board of directors since 2019 and only recently retired as the Company’s chief financial officer after serving in that role for the past eighteen years.

