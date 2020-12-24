Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $12.2 million of Shares

COB and CEO of Facebook Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Zuckerberg (insider trades) sold 44,750 shares of FB on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $271.74 a share. The total sale was $12.2 million.

Facebook Inc is the world's largest online social network. Its products are Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Its products enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. Facebook Inc has a market cap of $759.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $266.810000 with a P/E ratio of 30.39 and P/S ratio of 9.73. Facebook Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 40.40% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of FB stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $267.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of FB stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $273.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.51% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 53,721 shares of FB stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $276.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.6% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of FB stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $275.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of FB stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $271.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.64% since.

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of FB stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $274.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.89% since.

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of FB stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $286.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.78% since.

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of FB stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $279.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.42% since.

Chief Revenue Officer David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of FB stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $276.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.34% since.

