New Wave Completes Acquisition of Way of Will Inc.- A Leading Retailer of Aromatherapy Products Extracted from Natural Aromatic Plant Extracts and Essential Oils

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTC: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, is pleased to announced that further to its press release dated December 21, 2020, it has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction"). of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Way of Will Inc. ("WoW") pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement dated December 18, 2020 among the Company, WoW and the shareholders of WoW (the "Definitive Agreement"). WoW is a Canadian retailer of Aromatherapy products that use natural aromatic plant extracts and essential oils to promote healthy outcomes.

Terms of Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, in consideration for the Transaction, the Company issued an aggregate of 28,190,725 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") to the shareholders of WoW at a deemed price of $0.1718 per Consideration Share. There is no hold period for the Consideration Shares pursuant to applicable securities laws, however, 19,353,900 Consideration Shares are subject to voluntary hold periods ranging from four to twelve months from the closing of the Transaction.

The Transaction is an arms-length transaction and no change in management or the Board of Directors of New Wave is being contemplated at this time.

Way of Will Highlights

Founded in 2016, WoW is an aromatherapeutic essential oil-based wellness company based in Toronto, Canada. WoW products enhance your commitment to health, wellness and training by blending essential oils that protect, energize, refresh, relax, moisturize and groom the body and mind.

WoW manufactures ~95% of its products in it's Toronto -based facility –sourcing the highest quality raw material and packaging from key suppliers throughout Canada and other international markets

-based facility –sourcing the highest quality raw material and packaging from key suppliers throughout and other international markets WoW benefits from multi-channel sales (e.g. Wholesale, Retail and Ecommerce), which allows WoW to pivot their sales strategies based on changes in the sales landscape, as well as potential changes to the broader economy and marketplace dynamics

In-house manufacturing along with direct B2C sales through our ecommerce website platform allows WoW to control costs and optimize profit margins

Growing US domiciled sales including 600+ retail and online ecommerce distribution channels

Key retail clients include an impressive list of industry leading retailers such as Wholefoods, Target.com, FabFitFun, GNC, Dicks Sporting Goods and Causebox

WoW products are also featured on popular ecommerce marketplaces such as Amazon and Walmart.com

Further information on WoW and its products can be found at https://www.wayofwill.com/

Gross sales are expected to be approximately $3.5 M for the year ended April 2021 . Gross margins have historically been between 38% and 40%

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning CBD, mushroom based and psychedelic sectors and support for adaptive and progressive mental health products and therapies. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on supporting research on active non-psychoactive based psychedelic compounds, creation of consumer products and developing an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases. New Wave also contains various plant based organic health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions by leveraging a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com

Information relating to Way of Will, contained in this news release was provided by Way of Will and/or its agent and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of such information.

