Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Alibaba

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba" or the "Company") (NYSE: BABA).

On December 23, 2020 after U.S. markets closed, Chinese regulators announced that they had launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, acting on reports that tech giant Alibaba was pressuring merchants who sell goods on its platform to commit to not selling their goods on Alibaba's competitors' platforms. China's State Administration for Market Regulation said through official online channels it has opened an investigation into Alibaba over monopolistic practices. The primary issue named was a practice that forces merchants to choose one of two platforms, rather than being able to work with both.

As news emerged that China's top market regulator had launched an anti-trust probe into Alibaba, the Company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) fell sharply in midday trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba's securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

