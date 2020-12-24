Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) President & CEO Eric M Demarco Sold $524,600 of Shares

President & CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric M Demarco (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of KTOS on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $26.23 a share. The total sale was $524,600.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc provides advanced engineering, security and services solutions to the US Defense sector. It focuses on unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security and warfare, and missile defense and combat systems. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has a market cap of $3.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.400000 with a P/E ratio of 694.73 and P/S ratio of 4.13. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Eric M Demarco sold 20,000 shares of KTOS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $26.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.65% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Deanna H Lund sold 9,548 shares of KTOS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $25.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, STC Division Phillip D Carrai sold 3,350 shares of KTOS stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $23.61. The price of the stock has increased by 11.82% since.

