Pinterest Inc (PINS) CFO Todd R Morgenfeld Sold $1.9 million of Shares

December 24, 2020 | About: PINS -2.67%

CFO of Pinterest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd R Morgenfeld (insider trades) sold 26,300 shares of PINS on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $70.95 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $43.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.040000 with and P/S ratio of 29.97. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pinterest Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $70.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.
  • Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $69.95. The price of the stock has increased by 1.56% since.
  • Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $65.08. The price of the stock has increased by 9.16% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $70.95. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.
  • CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 31,027 shares of PINS stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $67.64. The price of the stock has increased by 5.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $70.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $69.95. The price of the stock has increased by 1.56% since.
  • Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of PINS stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $70.17. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.
  • Director Jeffrey D Jordan sold 18,594 shares of PINS stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $70.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.12% since.
  • General Counsel Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of PINS stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $68.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PINS, click here

.

