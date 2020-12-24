Twilio Inc (TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sold $18 million of Shares

CEO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Lawson (insider trades) sold 49,500 shares of TWLO on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $363.78 a share. The total sale was $18 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $58.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $362.880000 with and P/S ratio of 33.32. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Twilio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $363.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of TWLO stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $319.72. The price of the stock has increased by 13.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of TWLO stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $349.75. The price of the stock has increased by 3.75% since.

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $349.75. The price of the stock has increased by 3.75% since.

Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of TWLO stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $323.52. The price of the stock has increased by 12.17% since.

COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of TWLO stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $319.58. The price of the stock has increased by 13.55% since.

