PRNewswire
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AJRD, CATM, EXPC, GNBF, LNKB, NEOS, AYTU, QEP, FANG, RP, RNET, and VSAT

December 24, 2020 | About: NAS:CATM +0.26% NAS:EXPC +2.05% NAS:FANG +0.94% NAS:NEOS +0.63% NAS:RNET +0.17% NAS:R +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AJRD to Lockheed Martin Corporation for $56.00 per share.

If you are an AJRD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CATM for $35.00 per share.

If you are a CATM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the EXPC with BLADE Urban Air Mobility.

If you are a EXPC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) - LINKBANCORP, Inc. (Other OTC: LNKB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of GNBF with LNKB.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) - Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NEOS with AYTU.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QEP to FANG for 0.05 FANG shares per QEP share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

RealPage, Inc. (Nasdaq: RP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RP to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 per share.

If you are a RP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) - Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RNET to VSAT for 0.1845 VSAT common shares per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-ajrd-catm-expc-gnbf-lnkb-neos-aytu-qep-fang-rp-rnet-and-vsat-301198474.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


