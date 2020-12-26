  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors to Upcoming Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Neovasc Inc. â€“ NVCN

December 26, 2020 | About: NVCN +16.56%

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NVCN) between November 1, 2019 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=neovasc-inc&id=2476 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=neovasc-inc&id=2476

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before January 5, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things: the results of COSIRA, Neovasc’s clinical study for the Reducer, contained imbalances in missing information present in the control group versus the treatment group, including significant missing information for secondary endpoints but none for the primary endpoint; the imbalance in missing information indicated that control subjects were aware of their treatment assignment (not blinded) and less inclined to participate in additional data collection; blinding is critical when studying a placebo-responsive condition such as angina; the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret; as a result of the foregoing, the FDA was reasonably likely to require additional premarket clinical data; as a result, the Company’s Premarket Approval application (PMA) for Reducer was unlikely to be approved without additional clinical data; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
tel: (800) 991-3756

