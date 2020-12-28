Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO and 10% Owner Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares on Dec. 23 at a price of $15.16. The price of the stock has increased by 13.79% since then.

Odonate Therapeutics is a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company that is engaged in the development of therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company mainly focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs, and taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer.

The company has a market cap of $664.66 million. Its shares traded at $17.25 as of Dec. 24.

Net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $30.5 million compared to $26.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 8,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $13.93.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion. Its shares traded at $13.80 with a price-earnings ratio of 37.50 as of Dec. 24.

Net investment income during the three months ended Sept. 30 was $39.31 million.

Golub bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 11 at a price of $13.7; 4,000 shares on Dec. 15 at a price of $13.77; 4,000 shares on Dec. 17 at a price of $13.82; 4,000 shares on Dec. 21 at a price of $13.96; and 4,000 shares on Dec. 23 at a price of $13.9. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 0.72%.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 11 at a price of $13.7; 4,000 shares on Dec. 15 at a price of $13.77; 4,000 shares on Dec. 17 at a price of $13.82; 4,000 shares on Dec. 21 at a price of $13.96; and 4,000 shares on Dec. 23 at a price of $13.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.72% since then.

H&R Block

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) President and CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares on Dec. 21 at a price of $15.05. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 2.79%.

H&R Block provides income tax return preparation services, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions and other services related to income tax preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada and Australia.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion. Its shares traded at $15.47 with a price-earnings ratio of 15.14 as of Dec. 24.

The second-quarter net loss for fiscal 2021 was $222 million compared to a loss of $184 million for the prior-year period.

