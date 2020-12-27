CORRECTING and REPLACING BIOTELEMETRY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of BioTelemetry, Inc. - BEAT

Please replace the release dated December 23, 2020 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.The updated release reads:





BIOTELEMETRY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of BioTelemetry, Inc. - BEAT







Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BEAT) to Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of BioTelemetry will receive only $72.00 in cash for each share of BioTelemetry that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.







If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnasdaqgs-beat%2F[/url] to learn more.







Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.







To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit [url="]www.ksfcounsel.com[/url].





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005588/en/