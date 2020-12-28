Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAATâ„¢ Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAATâ„¢ Shipment

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) ( TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that dozens of new store placements have been confirmed as TAAT™ enters its third week of distribution in its initial market. TAAT™ has rapidly built a presence across the state of Ohio in just two weeks, primarily in the central and eastern regions. On the Company’s TryTAAT landing page ( http://trytaat.com ), a directory of TAAT™ retailers can be accessed, which is updated at regular intervals as store placements are reported to the Company by its wholesale partners. Legal-aged smokers who have purchased TAAT™ in Ohio have given favourable reviews of the product, highlighting the similarity of the user experience to smoking a tobacco cigarette, as well as the competitive price point of USD $3.99 per pack. The Company is also currently undertaking production of a multi-pallet shipment of TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol which is destined to arrive in Ohio early in Q1 2021.



In a press release dated December 17, 2020, the Company announced positive initial performance following the first availability of all three varieties of TAAT™ for purchase by legal-aged smokers in Ohio. After a CAD $150,000 order of TAAT™ arrived at the warehouse of an Ohio tobacco distributor in the previous week, the distributor began fulfilling pre-orders of TAAT™ placed by retail accounts in the convenience channel, which were delivered among products of incumbent cigarette brands on established routing paths.

Over the past two weeks, the Company has diligently interfaced with existing TAAT™ retailers and wholesalers to provide sales support, collect feedback, and gather insights regarding the performance of TAAT™ at both the store and territory levels. As a result of these efforts, the Company anticipates steady growth of product availability in Ohio driven by tobacco wholesalers who are introducing TAAT™ to their respective customer bases of tobacco retailers. Furthermore, the Company has continued its digital and in-store promotional campaigns targeted towards legal-aged smokers in Ohio to create new awareness of the TAAT™ brand, as well as to strengthen existing awareness. The Company has individually coordinated with the management of several TAAT™ retailers to strategize optimal placements of TAAT™ promotional materials and product displays to capture the attention of legal-aged smokers. Select examples of such placements are shown in the images below.

As of this writing, the Company’s contract manufacturer continues to produce all three varieties of TAAT™ using Beyond Tobacco™ base material refined by the Company in its Las Vegas, NV facility. In early Q1 2021, a second large-scale shipment of TAAT™ is set to arrive in Ohio for distribution to retailers. Inventory from current production of TAAT™ is also intended to be used to fulfill product sample requests placed by legal-aged smokers with addresses in the United States on the TryTAAT landing page ( http://trytaat.com ).



Setti Coscarella, Chief Executive Officer of TAAT™ commented, “I am very proud of the progress we have made so far in launching TAAT™ in the United States, starting in Ohio. Commercializing any product in the tobacco category is an iterative process with nuances that go far beyond simply placing the product on shelves. Now that the product has been sold in stores for two weeks and we are rapidly adding more points of sale across the state of Ohio, I believe we are well-positioned to keep scaling upward in terms of expanding our retail footprint and our manufacturing pipeline. As we keep working towards building market share in Ohio, I am confident that the learnings we accumulate along the way can be instrumental in developing strategies for potential launches of TAAT™ in other markets.”

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ is launching in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

