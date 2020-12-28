Alfa Laval wins SEK 75 million wastewater treatment order in Singapore

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply decanters to a wastewater treatment plant in Singapore. The order has a value of approximately SEK 75 million and was booked in the Decanters unit of the Food & Water Division. Delivery is scheduled for 2022.

The order comprises Alfa Laval decanters which will be used for dewatering and thickening of domestic and industrial sludge in the water reclamation plant.

"We have a broad range of reliable and efficient products for cleaning and treating wastewater. Efficient treatment concentrates the sludge and enables reclamation of clean water for re-use. It is a good solution both for our customers and the environment," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division.

Did you know that… Alfa Laval's efficient water treatment products can clean wastewater to the extent it can be used as process water or for irrigation purposes?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

