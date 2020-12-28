  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Articles 

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Launches the TA-Cannabis Index

December 28, 2020 | About: XTAE:TASE +3.92%

The New Index Will Initially Serve as An Indicator for Changes in the Sector and As A Benchmark - Planned to Include 9 Shares with A Market Cap of NIS 1.7 Billion

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 28, 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) announced today the launch of a new index that will comprise shares of companies included the Cannabis Subsector, under the Biomed Sector.

The Israeli medical cannabis industry has evolved in recent years and, while not yet mature, has gained rapport in the capital market. Accordingly, on November 1, 2020, TASE launched a new dedicated Cannabis Subsector. The Cannabis Subsector includes companies that are primarily engaged in the fields of research, cultivation, sale or production and marketing of medical cannabis products.

The majority of shares in the Cannabis Subsector are included in the TA-Growth Index and only one is included in the TA-SME60 Index. As the market cap of the 9 cannabis companies included in the Tamar Equity Indices Universe is relatively low, at present the index does not qualify as a base asset for ETFs and tracking financial products. Nevertheless, as it is useful, among others, in indicating trend changes in the market cap of its companies and as a benchmark for active mutual funds that offer exposure to this emerging and growing sector, TASE has decided to launch the index.

The TA-Cannabis Index will include the shares of companies that TASE has classified to the Cannabis Subsector, with a weight cap of 15% for shares included in the index.

Presented below are the characteristics of the index, based on the simulation performed by TASE on December 24, 2020:

1) Number of shares in the index - 9

2) Market cap - NIS 1.7 billion

3) Float value - NIS 0.7 billion

4) Composition of the index, by market cap indices:

a) Shares included in TA-SME60 - 1
d) Shares included in TA-Growth - 8

TA-Cannabis (As of December 24, 2020)

No.

Share

Market cap in NIS millions

Expected weight in index

1

InterCure

425

15.00%

2

Panaxia Israel

313

15.00%

3

Seach Medical

229

15.00%

4

Tikun Olam Cannbit

200

12.77%

5

Together

144

10.82%

6

Pharmocann

127

10.31%

7

Intelicanna

118

7.95%

8

Cannassure

84

7.11%

9

Univo

85

6.05%

Total

1725

100%

Contact:
Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972 768160405
Mobile: +972 523400843
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tel-aviv-stock-exchange-launches-the-ta-cannabis-index-301198596.html

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.


