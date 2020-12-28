  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Parsons Continues Bridge Legacy With Strategic Midwestern Wins

December 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:PSN +0.4%

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 28, 2020

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been selected to provide bridge expertise on numerous projects in Illinois, Iowa and Michigan, totaling more than $16 million in contract value. The wins include preliminary design and engineering for a major river crossing and multiple long span bridge projects.

"Our more than 70 years of experience in accelerated bridge design and delivery has allowed us to tackle tough challenges on some of the largest, most complex bridge projects in the world," said Mark Fialkowski, executive vice president, Mobility Solutions at Parsons. "We're excited to continue designing and maintaining the bridges that help connect our communities, and create a safer world."

The strategic wins comprise planning and design, LED lighting, bridge deck studies, as well as repeat work on several key bridges, including Michigan's Mackinac Bridge, the longest suspension bridge in North America that was designed by Parsons in the 1950's.

To learn more about Parsons' bridge expertise, visit Parsons.com/bridge/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedInand Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bernadette Miller
+1 980.253.9781
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
[email protected]

Parsons Quest Mark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-continues-bridge-legacy-with-strategic-midwestern-wins-301198423.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)