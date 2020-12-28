NANTKWEST (NK) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of NantKwest, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NK) (“NantKwest” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to ImmunityBio, a privately-held company founded and controlled by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, NantKwest’s controlling stockholder who currently controls and owns approximately 64% of NantKwest. The two parties have announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which ImmunityBio will enter into a reverse merger with NantKwest. Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. Upon completion of the merger, NantKwest shareholder will only own approximately 28% of the combined company.



Andrews & Springer’s investigation so far has revealed that the consideration NantKwest shareholders are expected to receive is inadequate. Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. Andrews & Springer is also investigating whether the NantKwest directors breached their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately shop the company and maximize shareholder value.

