Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 (sixteen and one-half cents) per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 (fifteen cents) per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable January 14, 2021, to all shareholders of record on January 7, 2021.[url="]Ingles+Markets%2C+Incorporated[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005010/en/