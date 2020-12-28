  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Exicure Provides Neuroscience Pipeline Update at Virtual R&D Day

December 28, 2020 | About: NAS:XCUR +0.05%


Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), the pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 from 09:00 am to 10:30 am ET to discuss Exicure’s neuroscience pipeline, including its lead program for Friedreich’s Ataxia which has progressed into IND-enabling studies.



Exicure’s Scientific Advisory Board member Dr. Susan Perlman and the CEO of the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) Jennifer Farmer, will join Exicure’s leadership team in discussing the company’s progress in Friedreich’s Ataxia and its expanding neuroscience pipeline.



Susan L. Perlman, MD, is a Clinical Professor in the Department of Neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, where she is also the Director of Clinical Trials and Director, Ataxia Clinic for UCLA’s Neurogenetics program. She is a member of the Medical Research Advisory Board for the National Ataxia Foundation and has been a primary investigator for several Friedreich’s Ataxia trials.



Jennifer Farmer, MS is the CEO of the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA). Since joining FARA in 2006, she has led FARA’s efforts to establish clinical research infrastructure and clinical trial readiness, grown the research grant program, and led efforts to engage bio-pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and development for Friedreich’s Ataxia.



A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Exicure’s website on January 7, 2021 at 09:00 am ET. An archived version will be available on the company website following the event. Additional information can be found here: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftroutaccess.com%2Findex.php%2Fc%2FExicureResearchDay2021[/url]



About Exicure, Inc.



Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN an SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure's drug candidate AST-008 is currently in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is in Chicago, IL and has an office in Cambridge, MA.



For more information, visit Exicure’s website at [url="]www.exicuretx.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005178/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)