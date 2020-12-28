  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Polaris Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

December 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:PII -0.69%


Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the results.



The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, interim Chief Executive Officer and Bob Mack, interim Chief Financial Officer.



A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at [url="]ir.polaris.com[/url]. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally. The Conference ID is 0080812.



A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at [url="]ir.polaris.com[/url].



About Polaris



As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. [url="]www.polaris.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005183/en/


