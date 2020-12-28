  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ZOOM TELEPHONICS (MINM) INVESTIGATION ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC is Investigating Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (Now Known as Minim, Inc.) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty and Federal Securities Violations

December 28, 2020 | About: MINM -4.62%

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (“Zoom Telephonics” or the “Company”)( MINM).

If you currently own shares of Zoom Telephonics and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/zoom-telephonics-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at [email protected], or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.

